January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkey, U.S. relations may deteriorate if Washington don't fix mistakes

By REUTERS
January 10, 2018 09:15




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that relations with the United States were most harmed by Washington's refusal to extradite cleric Fetullah Gulen and its provision of arms to the Kurdish militant YPG.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said that ties between the NATO allies could be harmed further if Washington does not correct its mistakes.

Ankara has been infuriated with Washington over its refusal to extradite Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a 2016 coup attempt, and US support for the YPG, which it sees as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 10, 2018
Arab League to hold meeting on Jerusalem next month

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut