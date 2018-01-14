April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
Turkey: US training of Kurdish YPG in Syria border force is unacceptable

By REUTERS
January 14, 2018 18:22
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman on Sunday denounced efforts by the US-led coalition to train a border security force in northern Syria including Kurdish YPG fighters as worrying and unacceptable.

Ibrahim Kalin said that, instead of ending support for the YPG, as Ankara has requested, "the USA is taking worrying steps to legitimize this organization and make it lasting in the region. It is absolutely not possible for this to be accepted."

Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency in southeast Turkey since the 1980s. Ankara "will continue its fight against any terrorist organization regardless of its name and shape within and outside its borders", Kalin said.


