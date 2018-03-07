March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkey calls on U.S. to stop Kurdish fighters moving to Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS
March 7, 2018 10:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States should prevent fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia travelling to the Syrian region of Afrin from elsewhere in Syria to counter a Turkish military incursion, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Turkey was working to extend a five-hour daily truce in Syria's eastern Ghouta to 24 hours and that Erdogan would discuss the situation there with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 7, 2018
U.N. rights chief doubts moral, legal basis for Syria's Ghouta campaign

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut