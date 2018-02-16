February 16 2018
|
Adar, 1, 5778
|
Turkey can take steps with US after YPG leaves Syria's Manbij, minister says

By REUTERS
February 16, 2018 12:07




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkey will be able to take joint steps with the United States in Syria once the Kurdish YPG militia leaves Syria's Manbij, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu also said Tillerson's visit marked a critical point for the future of the relations between two NATO allies.

Tillerson arrived in Turkey on Thursday for two days of what officials have said would likely be uncomfortable discussions between the allies, which have seen their ties strained by differences over Syria.


