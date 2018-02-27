February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Turkey condemns Czech release of Syrian Kurdish leader

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 14:30
ANKARA - Turkey said a decision by a Czech court on Tuesday to release former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim was political and "a clear support for terror."

The court ruled that Muslim, who was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Turkey, be released despite Turkey's call for his detention pending an extradition request. Ankara accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder.

Turkish government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said the ruling was against international law and would have negative effects on Turkish-Czech relations.


