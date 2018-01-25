Turkey expects solidarity from Germany after tanks upgrade move

ISTANBUL - Turkey expects support and solidarity from its ally Germany in its fight against terrorism, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, after the caretaker government in Berlin decided to put on hold any decision on upgrading German leopard tanks in Turkey.



Speaking to reporters following a news conference in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said the meeting of a commission on the tanks was postponed and the move did not amount to halting defense industry cooperation between the two countries.



"While we fight with terrorists, we expect support and solidarity from Germany. We expect them to not support terrorists, but I know they are also under pressure," Cavusoglu said.



