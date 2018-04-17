April 17 2018
Iyar, 2, 5778
Turkey says Greece flouts international law by not extraditing coup suspects

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 21:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA- Turkey accused Greece on Tuesday of violating international law by not extraditing eight Turkish soldiers Ankara believes were supporters of a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Turkey and Greece are at odds over various issues. Ankara is fuming over a Greek refusal to return the soldiers, who fled to Greece shortly after the coup bid in July 2016 and asked for political asylum. The two NATO allies were most recently at loggerheads over a flag hoisting in the Aegean Sea.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish government spokesman Bekir Bozdag called on Greece to abandon what he said were provocative moves in order to avoid "unwanted events" in the Aegean.


