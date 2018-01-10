January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkey says Russia, Iran must stop Syrian government violations

By REUTERS
January 10, 2018 09:07




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Russia and Iran need to fulfill their duties and prevent strikes by Syrian government forces in the country's Idlib province, saying the violations could not happen without their support.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said Ankara would hold a meeting on Syria with like-minded countries in Turkey after a summit in the Russia city of Sochi, where a Syrian congress of national dialogue is set to be held at the end of this month.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 10, 2018
Arab League to hold meeting on Jerusalem next month

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut