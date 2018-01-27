January 27 2018
|
Shevat, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkey says U.S. needs to withdraw from Syria's Manbij region immediately

By REUTERS
January 27, 2018 13:37




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - The United States needs to withdraw from northern Syria's Manbij region immediately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkish forces would sweep Kurdish fighters from the Syrian border and could push all the way east to the frontier with Iraq, including Manbij - a move which risks a possible confrontation with U.S. forces allied to the Kurds.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu also said Turkey wanted to see concrete steps by the United States to end its support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Ankara said earlier it had been told by U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster that Washington would not provide the YPG with weapons anymore.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 27, 2018
Shooting at Brazilian dance club kills 14

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 13
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 14
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 4 - 9
    Jerusalem
    7 - 13
    Haifa
  • 10 - 18
    Elat
    8 - 14
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut