Turkey says accusations of use of chemical weapons are "baseless"





ANKARA - Turkey never used chemical weapons in its operations in Syria, and takes the utmost care of civilians, a Turkish diplomatic source said, after Syrian Kurdish forces and a monitoring group accused it of carrying out a gas attack in Syria's Afrin region.

"These are baseless accusations. Turkey never used chemical weapons. We take utmost care about civilians in Operation Olive Branch." The source also described the accusations of wounding six civilians through a suspected gas attack as "black propaganda."