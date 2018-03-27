March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Turkey says kills 11 Kurdish militants, two Turkish soldiers killed

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 10:08
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkey's military killed 11 Kurdish militants in its southern Hatay province bordering Syria overnight, the governor's office said on Tuesday, and the army said two of its soldiers were killed in a blast in Syria's Afrin region.

Backed by air support, Turkish security forces opened fire and killed the militants after spotting them in Hatay's Arsuz district, near the Mediterranean Sea, the governor's office said in a statement.

Jpost's featured videos


It said the military seized the bodies of six of militants, along with M-16 rifles, a rocket launcher and ammunition. The group was believed to be behind several attacks in the province last year, it said.

Turkey has fought an insurgency with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants since 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting, which is largely focused in Turkey's southeast, hundreds of kilometers (miles) east of Hatay.

In January, Turkey's army and its Syrian rebel allies began a military offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's Afrin, bordering Hatay, and gained full control of the region at the weekend, according to a military source.

Separately, the Turkish Armed Forces said two Turkish soldiers died as a result of an improvised explosive device blast during search operations in Afrin region on Monday.

Turkey regards the YPG as terrorists and an extension of the outlawed PKK. The European Union and United States designate the PKK a terrorist group but the YPG is a U.S. partner in the fight against Islamic State jihadists in Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 27, 2018
Facebook's Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 18 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 23 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut