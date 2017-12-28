December 28 2017
Tevet, 10, 5778
Turkey says lifting restrictions on visa services for US citizens

By REUTERS
December 28, 2017 17:10




ANKARA - The Turkish Embassy in Washington said on Thursday it had lifted restrictions on visa services for US citizens, responding to a move by the US Embassy in Ankara to end a months-long visa row between the NATO allies.

Earlier on Thursday, the .. Embassy had said it would resume all visa services after Turkey had fulfilled high-level assurances on detained local US Embassy personnel. The Turkish Embassy, however, said it had provided no such assurances.

"Despite having been addressed earlier, we do not find it right for the United States to claim it had received assurances from Turkey and misinform US and Turkish publics," the Turkish Embassy said in a statement, adding it had serious concerns regarding the cases of Turkish nationals in the United States.


