February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
Turkey says no disagreements with Russia over Syria operation

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 19:37




ISTANBUL - Turkey and Russia do not have any disagreements over Ankara's incursion into northern Syria's Afrin region, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that the two countries were in close contact about the operation.



Turkey launched an air and ground offensive dubbed "Operation Olive Branch" two weeks ago to target the YPG Kurdish militia in Afrin.



Russia is the main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber. He also said Turkish forces had finished building a sixth observation point in Syria's Idlib region.


