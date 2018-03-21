Turkey says reached understanding with U.S. on Syria's Manbij

ANKARA - Turkey and the United States have reached "an understanding, not an agreement" over the northern Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.



Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu said Ankara sought an agreement with Washington over who will secure Manbij after the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, withdraws from the area.



Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted the understanding with the United States over Manbij, where US troops are stationed, to be a model for all areas controlled by the YPG.



