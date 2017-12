ANKARA - Turkey will buy two S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries from Russia under an accord signed on Friday, with the first delivery planned for the first quarter of 2020, the Undersecretary for Defense Industries (SSM) said on Friday.



In a statement, the SSM said Turkish personnel would manage the systems, rather than Russian advisors, and added the accord included clauses on cooperation for technological gains and joint development.



