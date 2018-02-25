February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
Turkey starts efforts to extradite Syrian Kurd leader arrested in Prague

By REUTERS
February 25, 2018 15:36
ANKARA - Turkey has started efforts to have Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim extradited to Ankara, the Turkish justice ministry said on Sunday, after the main Kurdish-led coalition party said Muslim had been arrested in Prague.

Muslim was co-chair of the PYD, the major component of the coalition that runs autonomous parts of northern Syria. Ankara sees the PYD as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency on Turkish soil.

"Upon finding the person in question was in the Czech Republic, the necessary contacts were made and it was demanded that he be captured and arrested to be extradited back to our country," the ministry said in a statement.


