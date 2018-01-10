January 11 2018
|
Tevet, 24, 5778
|
Turkey summons U.S. charges d'affaires over Syria

By REUTERS
January 10, 2018 17:36




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - The US charges d'affaires in Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry over recent developments in Syria, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

They gave no details of Ankara's concerns. Turkey and the United States have been at loggerheads over Washington's policy of support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey.


