Turkey to name street near US Embassy after Syrian offensive





ANKARA - The mayor of the Turkish capital of Ankara said on Monday he had approved re-naming a street outside the US Embassy as "Olive Branch", the name Turkey uses for its ongoing military campaign in Syria.

Ankara has been infuriated by Washington's alliance in Syria with forces led by the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey is targeting in its offensive.President Tayyip Erdogan has promised to sweep the militia from Turkey's southern border, a move that could put Turkish troops in confrontation with US forces on the ground in Syria."We have signed the necessary proposal to change the name of the Nevzat Tandogan Avenue in front of the US Embassy to 'Olive Branch'. May it go well, may the souls of our saintly martyrs rejoice," Ankara Mayor Mustafa Tuna tweeted.The proposal will be presented to the municipal parliament later on Monday, he said. It will most likely be approved, just days before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Ankara on Thursday.