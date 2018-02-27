February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Turkey will pursue Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim 'wherever he goes'

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 17:08
ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey would follow Saleh Muslim, former leader of the Syrian Kurdish PYD, "wherever he goes" after a Czech court released him on Tuesday.

Muslim had been detained at the weekend in Prague at the request of Turkey, which accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder.

Muslim, who pledged to the court that he would remain in the European Union pending further proceedings, told reporters he had not decided where he would go next. He added he had permission for residency in EU member Finland.


