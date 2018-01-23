Turkey's Erdogan, U.S. Trump to speak on Wednesday

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday, as Turkey pushed on with its offensive against the US-backed Kurdish YPG in Syria's Afrin region.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Paris, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that US support for the YPG must come to an end for the NATO allies to cooperate in Syria.



Earlier on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said Turkey sought to avoid any clash with US, Russian or Syrian forces but will take any steps needed for its security, on the fourth day of its air and ground offensive against Kurdish forces in northwest Syria.



