April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Turkey's Erdogan declares early elections on June 24

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 16:14
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday elections will be held on June 24, more than a year earlier than planned, saying the country urgently needed to make the switch to an executive presidency.

Erdogan said he made the decision after speaking to the head of the nationalist MHP party, Devlet Bahceli, who a day earlier had floated the prospect of early polls. The parliamentary and presidential polls had previously been slated for November 2019.


