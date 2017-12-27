Turkey's Erdogan says Syria's Assad a terrorist, impossible to continue with him

TUNIS - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called Syrian President Bashar al Assad a terrorist and said it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with him.



"Assad is definitely a terrorist who has carried out state terrorism," Erdogan said at a televised news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis.



"It is impossible to continue with Assad. How can we embrace the future with a Syrian president who has killed close to a million of his citizens?" he said.



