January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
Turkey's Erdogan says bilateral legal accords with U.S. losing validity

By REUTERS
January 5, 2018




ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday warned that bilateral legal accords with the United States were "losing validity," lashing out at Washington over the conviction of a Turkish banker in a U.S. court case.

A jury in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday convicted an executive of Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank for evading Iran sanctions in a case that Erdogan has cast as a political attack against his government.

"If this is the U.S. understanding of justice, then the world is doomed," Erdogan told a news conference before his departure to France for an official visit, in his first public comments since the verdict.

"The United States should excuse us, but the laws in our bilateral ties and the bilateral accords between us are losing their validity. I am saddened to say this, but this is how it will be from now on."

Turkey's foreign ministry on Thursday condemned the conviction as unprecedented meddling in its internal affairs.


