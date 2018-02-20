February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkey's Erdogan says halted Syrian deployment into Afrin through talks

By REUTERS
February 20, 2018 12:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ANKARA - Turkey managed to thwart a possible deployment of Syrian government forces into the northwestern Afrin region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, a day after he spoke to his Russian and Iranian counterparts.



Turkey on Monday had warned it would confront Syrian government forces if they entered Afrin to help the Kurdish YPG militia repel a Turkish offensive in the region, after reports of a deal between the YPG and Damascus government on Sunday.

Erdogan made the comments to reporters following a speech in parliament in Ankara.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 20, 2018
Trump orders regulations drawn up to ban bump stocks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut