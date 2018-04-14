April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Turkey's Erdogan welcomes Western air strike on Syria

By REUTERS
April 14, 2018 16:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed US, British and French forces' airstrikes on Syria, saying that the operation sent a message to Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad.



"With the joint operation by US, UK and France on Saturday, the Syrian regime received the message that its massacres wouldn't be left unanswered," Erdogan told his ruling AK Party supporters in an Istanbul meeting.

"The innocent Syrian people should have been defended long ago," Erdogan added.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 14, 2018
Houthis: Strike on Syria 'clear support for usurper Zionist regime'

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut