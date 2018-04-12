April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Turkey's Erdogan will speak to Russia's Putin on Syria crisis

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 13:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin later on Thursday about the situation in Syria, a day after he spoke to US President Donald Trump, adding that Ankara would continue its relations with both countries, and Iran.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey had would maintain its presence and activities in Syria until the country became safe for everyone. Erdogan and Trump discussed the crisis in Syria in a phone call and agreed to stay in touch on Wednesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 12, 2018
UK spy chief: Ex-spy poisoning shows how reckless Russia is

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut