Turkey's broadcasting watchdog to monitor online content under draft law

Turkey will expand the powers of its radio and television watchdog to include overseeing online content providers, under a draft law submitted to parliament on Thursday which the main opposition party said amounted to digital censorship.



The regulation would allow the RTUK watchdog to halt audio and video material streamed online, social media posts and films offered by Internet-based providers like Netflix if they are deemed a threat to national security or moral values.



President Tayyip Erdogan and his government have been criticized by opposition parties, rights groups and Western allies who say he has sharply curtailed freedom of speech and basic freedoms, especially in the wake of a 2016 coup attempt.



