April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Turkish, Iranian leaders meet ahead of Syria summit with Russia

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 12:09
ANKARA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks in Ankara on Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a three-way summit with Russia on the Syrian conflict.

The three countries are working together to try to reduce the violence in Syria despite supporting opposing sides in the war. Russia and Iran are Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's strongest backers, while Turkey supports anti-Assad insurgents.

Rouhani said before leaving Iran that foreign forces operating in Syria without approval from the Damascus government should leave - a reference to Turkey and the United States.

