January 20 2018
|
Shevat, 4, 5778
|
Turkish army shells Kurdish positions in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS
January 20, 2018 10:31




ISTANBUL - Turkey's army said it shelled Kurdish positions in Syria's Afrin region on Friday and Saturday, hitting shelters and hideouts used by militants from three groups, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), PYD and YPG.

The militants had earlier fired on Turkish positions, the army said in a statement.

President Tayyip Erdogan said this week he would crush the Syrian Kurdish militia in Afrin, which he viewed as a security threat to Turkey.

Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday that Turkey's operation in the region had started with cross-border shelling, but no troops have gone into Afrin.


