January 31 2018
Shevat, 15, 5778
Turkish border town hit by rockets, one civilian killed

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 31, 2018 11:56




ISTANBUL - Two rockets fired from the Syrian region of Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Reyhanli and killed one person, the state-run Anadolu agency said on Wednesday.



Rockets hit two houses and killed one 17-year-old and wounded another person, Anadolu said. The missile attacks were believed to be carried out by members of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish fighters, it said.



Since the start of Turkey's operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin, several rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanli.



Turkey launched the air and ground offensive, dubbed "Operation Olive Branch," a little more than a week ago, opening a new front in Syria's seven-year, multi-sided civil war to target Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.


