March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkish court rejects request from Greek soldiers to be released

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 15:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court on Monday rejected a request for the release of two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey in bad weather, private broadcaster CNN Turk and other local media said.

A lawyer for the soldiers had requested their release earlier on Monday, CNN Turk said.

The two were detained last week near the northeastern Greek border after straying onto the Turkish side while on patrol in bad weather, according to Greece's army command. A Greek government spokesman had said it expected their swift return.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 5, 2018
'Agunot' law passes first Knesset reading

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut