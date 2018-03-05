Turkish court rejects request from Greek soldiers to be released

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court on Monday rejected a request for the release of two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey in bad weather, private broadcaster CNN Turk and other local media said.



A lawyer for the soldiers had requested their release earlier on Monday, CNN Turk said.



The two were detained last week near the northeastern Greek border after straying onto the Turkish side while on patrol in bad weather, according to Greece's army command. A Greek government spokesman had said it expected their swift return.



