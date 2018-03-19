March 19 2018
Nisan, 3, 5778
Turkish forces will not remain in Syria's Afrin, Turkey spokesman says

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 12:43
ANKARA - Turkish forces will not remain in Syria's Afrin and will leave the region to its "real owners", Ankara's main spokesman said on Monday, after Turkey's military and its Syrian rebel allies stormed the town over the weekend.

Bekir Bozdag, a deputy prime minister, also told reporters that Turkey had significantly reduced threats to its borders after capturing the town of Afrin. He said Turkey had collected "most" of the weapons given to Kurdish fighters by the United States, after the YPG left weapons behind as they fled the town.


