January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
Turkish military cargo plane crashes, kills three soldiers

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in the Western province of Isparta while on training exercises on Wednesday, killing three soldiers, the army said.

Two pilots and one technician were on the aircraft and all three were killed in the crash near the Egirdir Lake, the army said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but communication with the plane was lost around 09:50 GMT, the army said, adding that several emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site.


