February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkish police detain 82 people in raids targeting Islamic State

By REUTERS
February 3, 2018 16:52

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish police detained 82 suspected Islamic State members, 77 of them foreign nationals, in raids across Istanbul, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

It said counter-terror police squads targeted suspects believed to have acted on behalf of the jihadists, going to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq and preparing urban attacks in Turkey.

Simultaneous police raids were carried out on 16 addresses in 10 districts of Istanbul, the agency said, without specifying when the operation was conducted.

The Anadolu report did not specify what evidence police had against the suspects but said police seized digital materials and documents during the raids.

Turkey has been a partner in the US-led coalition against Islamic State fighters, detaining more than 5,000 Islamic State suspects and deporting several thousand foreign militants in recent years.

Turkish police previously stepped up operations against Islamic State suspects at the end of last year ahead of the first anniversary of a New Year gun attack on a nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people were killed.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that shooting, which was one of a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by the jihadists in Turkey in recent years.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 3, 2018
Russia kills more than 30 militants in Syria after plane downed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut