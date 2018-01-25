January 25 2018
Shevat, 9, 5778
Twenty-seven injured in school bus crash in southwest France

By REUTERS
January 25, 2018 17:38




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Twenty-seven people were injured in a school bus crash in the rural village of Manciet in southwest France on Thursday, the local government body said.

The crash took place between a bus carrying 45 school students and five adults, and another small vehicle. Emergency services were on the scene, the prefecture said.

Last month, six adolescents were killed when a train smashed into a school bus on a level crossing outside the town of Perpignan in southwestern France.


