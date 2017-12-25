December 25 2017
Tevet, 7, 5778
Two Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attack in southeast

By REUTERS
December 25, 2017 12:04




ANKARA - Two Turkish soldiers were killed in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari in an attack by Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants, the military said on Monday.

Another soldier was wounded in the attack which took place as the troops were carrying out security operations, it said.

The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged an insurgency against the state since the 1980s. Violence in the largely Kurdish southeast has escalated since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.


