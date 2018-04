In a joint operation with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police arrested two suspects for selling weapons to suspects in the West Bank — some of which were stolen from IDF bases in the south.



Police seized two Carl Gustaf recoilless rifles and ammunition, according to the Police Foreign Press Spokesperson. One of the suspects is a resident of the Negev region, and the other is from the Palestinian city of Yatta in Hebron.









Share on facebook Share on twitter