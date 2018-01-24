January 25 2018
|
Shevat, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Two caches of arms and explosives found in Iran

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 19:30




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - Two large caches of bombs, explosives and ammunition, intended for use in "terrorist operations" in public areas, have been found in eastern and western Iran, the Islamic Republic's ministry of intelligence said on Wednesday.



The cache found in eastern Iran consisted of 23 remote controlled bombs which were alleged to have been brought across the eastern border with the help of "Saudi intelligence services," a statement, quoted by state media, said.



There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh.



Last June, Islamic State carried out attacks at the Iranian parliament in Tehran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, south of the capital, which killed at least 18 people.



Iran blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks, a charge Riyadh denied.



The second cache was found in the town of Marivan in the Kurdish region of western Iran. The cache consisted of TNT, explosives kits, electronic detonators, grenades, ammunition clips for AK-47 machine guns and four rocket propelled grenades, the statement said.



A "terrorist group" brought the material from the Kurdish region of Iraq across the border into Iran, the intelligence ministry statement said, without elaborating.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 25, 2018
14 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 4 - 9
    Jerusalem
    8 - 12
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    9 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut