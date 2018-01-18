Two counter-terrorism Border Policemen wounded in Jenin, now in hospital

Two border policemen were injured during the shoot-out with Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank city of Jenin Wednesday night.



The operation was launched when new information in the inquiry into the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach came to light Wednesday afternoon.



Israeli security forces arrested the terrorists who resisted and opened fire on the soldiers and policemen present.



The two policemen were shot during this fire exchange.



One was lightly wounded and the other severely wounded, the one who was severally wounded has stabilized.



A Palestinian terrorist, Ahmed Jarrar, was shot dead during the exchange of fire and a home used by the terrorist cell was detonated.



It is unclear if any other terrorists are in the wreckage.



Israeli security forces are still operating in Jenin at the time of this report.









