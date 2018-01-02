Two held in Egyptian anti-gay crackdown are freed on bail

CAIRO - Two people detained in Egypt in October after allegedly waving a rainbow flag, a symbol of same-sex rights, at a concert have been freed on bail, a lawyer representing them and a human rights NGO said on Tuesday.



Sarah Hegazy, 28, and Ahmed Alaa, 21, were released and fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds ($113) each, lawyer Amr Mohamed said.



The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information also reported their release on its Twitter account. It was unclear when their trial would resume.



