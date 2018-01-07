January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Two hundred migrants reach Spain after storming fence

By REUTERS
January 7, 2018 16:35




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BARCELONA - More than 300 people stormed the heavily fortified border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla on Sunday in what authorities called a mass "violent crossing."

Some 209 migrants succeeded in reaching Spain in Saturday's incident.

Spain’s two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, are a common target for entry into the European Union by migrants who try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.

One Civil Guard police officer was injured in an attack by a migrant, the Spanish government said.

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 8, 2018
Iranian oil tanker still ablaze after collision off China's coast

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 15
    Jerusalem
    8 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut