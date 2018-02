YANGON - A bomb explosion on Wednesday in Myanmar's northeastern city of Lashio killed two bank workers and injured 11 people, the government said. Police said they were investigating but had no word on possible suspects.



"It's true. We just received a (local) police report about the bomb blast in Lashio this evening," police spokesman Colonel Thet Naing based in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw told Reuters by phone.



Share on facebook Share on twitter