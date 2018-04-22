Two killed in sectarian attack in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan - Two people from the ethnic Hazara community were shot dead in a sectarian attack in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, where targeted killings of minorities have continued despite improvements in overall security.



Three Hazara men were travelling together on the outskirts Quetta, capital of Pakistan's Baluchistan province, when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on them, killing two and wounding the third, a police official said.



"It is a sectarian target killing," senior police officer Syed Attaullah Shah told Reuters.



No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.



