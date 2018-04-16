April 16 2018
Iyar, 1, 5778
Two months after appointment, new Israeli ambassador to Jordan arrives in Amman

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 16, 2018 09:41
After a months-long diplomatic tussle between Israel and Jordan, the Jewish State's new ambassador to its Kingdom neighbor has arrived in Amman.

Despite being appointed in February, Amir Weissbrod did not take up his official post in Jordan until April 16.

In July 2017, a shooting outside the Israeli embassy in Jordan that left two Jordanians dead froze relations between the two countries. The Israeli ambassador was shortly recalled after the incident. The shooting came amid tensions at the Temple Mount, where Israeli Arabs shot and killed three Druse police officers. Israel responded by installing metal detectors at the entrance to the compound, which Muslim worshipers protested.


