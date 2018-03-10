March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

UAE official: Turkey-Arab relations 'not in best state'

By REUTERS
March 10, 2018 13:24
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Saturday Turkey's policy towards neighboring Arab states was not reasonable and advised it to respect their sovereignty.

Relations between the two countries have been strained by Ankara’s support for Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed sanctions on Doha last year over its alleged support for Islamist militants. Qatar denies the accusations.

"It is no secret that Arab-Turkish relations aren't in their best state," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted.

"In order to return to balance, Ankara has to respect Arab sovereignty and deal with its neighbors with wisdom and rationality," he said.

The UAE sees itself as a bulwark against political forms of Islam, and views Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted ruling AK party as a supporter of groups like the Muslim Brotherhood which it opposes.

They were drawn into a quarrel in December over a retweet by the Emirati foreign minister that Erdogan called an insult.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahayan shared a tweet at the time that accused Turkish troops of looting the holy city of Medina a century ago, prompting Erdogan to lash out saying that the minister had been spoiled by oil money.r.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 10, 2018
UK police looking at 240 pieces of evidence in nerve agent attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut