March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
UAE says Qatari fighter jets buzzed civilian aircraft

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 08:17
DUBAI - Two Qatari fighter jets flew dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the United Arab Emirates while they were in Bahraini airspace on Monday, UAE state news agency WAM quoted its civil aviation authority as saying.

WAM said the General Civil Aviation Authority had condemned the "provocative action", which it said followed two similar incidents that had been reported by the UAE to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations' aviation agency.

Qatar denied the claim in a statement by its civil aviation authority saying that the UAE was trying to cover up for its own violations of Qatari airspace.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting regional foe Iran as well as Islamist extremists. Qatar has denied the charge and accused the four countries of trying to make it conform to their foreign policy positions.


