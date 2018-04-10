UK FM: Russia 'holding Syrian people hostage' with U.N. veto





LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Russia was holding the Syrian people to ransom by failing to back a UN resolution that would have created a new inquiry to ascertain blame for alleged chemical weapons attacks in the country.

Twelve council members voted in favor, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no, and China abstained. A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass."Hugely disappointing that Russia vetoed the proposal at the UN for an independent investigation into Syrian chemical attacks," Johnson said on Twitter."Russia is holding the Syrian people to political ransom by supporting a regime responsible for at least four heinous chemical attacks against its people."