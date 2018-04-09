April 09 2018
Nisan, 24, 5778
UK PM May: Backers of Syrian government must be held to account

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 16:38
COPENHAGEN - Countries backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government should be held to account along with the Syrian leader, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, responding to a suspected poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma.



"Yes, this is about the actions, the brutal actions of Assad and his regime, but it's also about the backers of that regime. And of course Russia is one of those backers," May said during a news conference in Denmark.

"This is a brutal regime that is attacking its own people, and we are very clear that it must be held to account, and its backers must be held to account too."


