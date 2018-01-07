January 07 2018
|
Tevet, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

UK PM May says Trump committed to best interests of United States

By REUTERS
January 7, 2018 12:15




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she believed US President Trump was committed to the best interests of the United States, when asked about an author's accusations that he is mentally unfit for office.

"When I deal with President Trump, what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States," she told the BBC.

Trump has rejected accusations made by author Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, saying his business career and election victory showed he was "a very stable genius."

Trump would be visiting Britain, as planned, May added without giving any new details of his trip.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 7, 2018
Member of Hamas’s armed wing dies in 'accidental explosion'

By ADAM RASGON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    6 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut