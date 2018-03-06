UK PM May to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince at country residence

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at her country residence on Thursday, diplomatic sources said, in another sign of the importance with which London is treating his visit.



The visit to Chequers, a 16th-century manor house 40 miles (60 km) northwest of London, will be in addition to a previously announced meeting at May's London office on Wednesday, the sources said on Tuesday.



Prince Mohammed's visit, part of his first foreign tour as heir apparent, is aimed at persuading Britain that his reforms have made his country a better place to invest and a more tolerant society.



The trip will include lunch with Queen Elizabeth, a dinner with heir to the throne Prince Charles and his son Prince William, and meetings with British intelligence chiefs.



The inclusion of the prestigious trip to Chequers and two audiences with the British royal family demonstrate the extent to which London is prepared to endorse reforms in Saudi Arabia which have loosened social restrictions on women.







Share on facebook Share on twitter